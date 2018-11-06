Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Cabot Microelectronics Co. (CCMP)

Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 31st. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.30. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Cabot Microelectronics’ Q3 2019 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CCMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Loop Capital set a $117.00 target price on Cabot Microelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cabot Microelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

CCMP stock opened at $101.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.27. Cabot Microelectronics has a 1-year low of $89.19 and a 1-year high of $123.76.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $156.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.65 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 495.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 378.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells polishing slurries and pads used in the manufacture of advanced integrated circuit (IC) devices in the semiconductor industry in a process called chemical mechanical planarization (CMP). The CMP technology is a polishing process used by IC device manufacturers to planarize or flatten the multiple layers of material that are deposited upon silicon wafers.

