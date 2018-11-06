SecretCoin Achieves Market Cap of $96,933.00 (SCRT)

SecretCoin (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 6th. During the last seven days, SecretCoin has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SecretCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular exchanges. SecretCoin has a market capitalization of $96,933.00 and $0.00 worth of SecretCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SecretCoin Coin Profile

SecretCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. SecretCoin’s total supply is 4,228,672 coins. SecretCoin’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SecretCoin is secretcoin.club.

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

SecretCoin Coin Trading

SecretCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SecretCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SecretCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SecretCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

