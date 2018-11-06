Selecta Biosciences Inc (SELB) Receives $35.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SELB shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

SELB stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. Selecta Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $22.68. The stock has a market cap of $126.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.16). On average, analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 254,586 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 235,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 19,803 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 156,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 16,615 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. Finally, Proxima Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. 48.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes synthetic vaccine particles (SPV)-enabled enzyme, oncology, and gene therapies. The company's lead product is SEL-212 that in Phase II clinical trial to treat severe gout patients and resolve their symptoms, including flares and gouty arthritis.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.