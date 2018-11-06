Semtech (SMTC) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.55.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $47.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 4.13. Semtech has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $60.55.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $163.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.21 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, SVP Asaf Silberstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,480,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Jungsup Kim sold 8,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $517,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,842 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,886 shares of company stock worth $2,288,967. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 48,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 13,470 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,994,000. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,721,000. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

