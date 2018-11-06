Sentinel Chain 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $21,765.00 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 6th. One Sentinel Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, COSS and Gate.io. Sentinel Chain has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $21,765.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008270 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015417 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00151452 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00264115 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $663.71 or 0.10336917 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011884 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain launched on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org. The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain.

Sentinel Chain Token Trading

Sentinel Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinBene, IDEX and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

