Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Tops $0.0273 on Major Exchanges

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 6th. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000421 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Upbit, Gate.io and BitForex. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.01 million and $645,841.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006405 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Blocknode (BND) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000076 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00001254 BTC.

BitF (BITF) traded up 219.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Mero (MERO) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a token. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,322,552 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @s_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinelprotocol.

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bibox, Hotbit, BitForex, Bilaxy, IDEX, DDEX, Bittrex and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

