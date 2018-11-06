Sharon Osberg Acquires 2,000 Shares of Spire Inc (SR) Stock

Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Director Sharon Osberg bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.35 per share, with a total value of $96,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SR traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.59. The company had a trading volume of 154,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,854. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.03. Spire Inc has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $82.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Get Spire alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Spire by 696.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the second quarter worth $146,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 86.9% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the second quarter worth $178,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the second quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $72.00 price target on Spire and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sharon Osberg Acquires 2,000 Shares of Spire Inc (SR) Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/sharon-osberg-acquires-2000-shares-of-spire-inc-sr-stock.html.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The company is also involved in marketing natural gas and provides energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.