Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.65% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SHLX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

Shares of SHLX stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $18.86. 151,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,376. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.13. Shell Midstream Partners has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $31.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.00 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 257.81% and a net margin of 80.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 2.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,881,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,599,000 after purchasing an additional 56,874 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $937,000. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 99.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 72,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 36,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MHI Funds LLC bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its crude oil pipeline systems include a 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system; a 130-miles of delta pipeline; a 174-mile offshore Gulf of Mexico corridor pipeline; and a 75-mile offshore pipeline.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.