Siemens Healthineers (SHL) Given a €37.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SHL. Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. equinet set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.90 ($42.91) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Healthineers has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €38.42 ($44.68).

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €37.03 ($43.06) on Monday.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

