Siemens Healthineers’ (SHL) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

SHL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.50 ($44.77) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.50 ($40.12) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €38.42 ($44.68).

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €37.00 ($43.02) on Monday.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

