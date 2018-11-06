Signify NV (EPA) (LIGHT) PT Set at €21.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Signify NV (EPA) (AMS:LIGHT) has been given a €21.00 ($24.42) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 33.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LIGHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of Signify NV (EPA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of Signify NV (EPA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Signify NV (EPA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Citigroup set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Signify NV (EPA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Signify NV (EPA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €25.50 ($29.65).

Shares of AMS:LIGHT opened at €31.59 ($36.73) on Tuesday. Signify NV has a 12 month low of €25.50 ($29.65) and a 12 month high of €36.06 ($41.93).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

