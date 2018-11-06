Signition LP Buys Shares of 3,265 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB)

Signition LP bought a new position in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000.

SPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.45.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $65.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -105.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.66. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a one year low of $58.88 and a one year high of $119.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a branded consumer products company that manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. It supplies consumer batteries, residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, personal insect repellents, and auto care products, as well as lawn and garden, and home pest control products.

