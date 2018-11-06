Signition LP Takes Position in Morgan Stanley (MS)

Signition LP purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,096,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,110,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,171,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,493 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,817,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,171,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,093 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 978.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,574,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 18,709,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,836,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Oppenheimer raised Morgan Stanley to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. HSBC cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.82.

Shares of MS opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.28. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $42.88 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,000.00, for a total value of $7,521,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

