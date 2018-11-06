Skystar Bio-Pharmaceutical (SKBI) vs. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) Financial Review

Skystar Bio-Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SKBI) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Skystar Bio-Pharmaceutical and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skystar Bio-Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical -703.27% -44.09% -37.65%

Volatility and Risk

Skystar Bio-Pharmaceutical has a beta of -17.87, meaning that its stock price is 1,887% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skystar Bio-Pharmaceutical and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skystar Bio-Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical $2.61 million 1,044.74 -$302.13 million ($7.50) -7.25

Skystar Bio-Pharmaceutical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Skystar Bio-Pharmaceutical and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skystar Bio-Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical 1 4 15 0 2.70

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus price target of $75.78, suggesting a potential upside of 39.45%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.8% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Skystar Bio-Pharmaceutical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Skystar Bio-Pharmaceutical

Skystar Bio-Pharmaceutical Company researches, develops, produces, markets, and sells veterinary healthcare and medical care products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers micro-organism products, veterinary medicines for poultry and livestock, feed additives, and bio-pharmaceutical veterinary vaccines. It markets its products through distributers and franchise distributors, as well as directly to customers. The company is headquartered in Xi'an, the People's Republic of China.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologics product candidate includes Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including Burosumab, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. It is also developing a range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that completed Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome. In addition, the company is developing adeno-associated virus 8 (AAV8) gene therapy products comprising DTX301, an AAV8 for the treatment of OTC deficiency; DTX401, an AAV8 gene therapy program for the treatment of patients with GSDIa; and DTX201, a FVIII gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia A. It has a collaboration agreement with Rentschler Fill Solutions GmbH. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

