Sleep Country Canada (ZZZ) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZZZ. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Country Canada presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$32.50.

Shares of TSE:ZZZ traded up C$0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$23.70. The stock had a trading volume of 18,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,838. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of C$19.85 and a 12 month high of C$37.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th.

In other news, insider Dave Howcroft sold 2,608 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total transaction of C$82,152.00.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, frames, mattress protectors, pillow protectors, and other sleep accessories. The company operates under the Dormez-vous and Sleep Country Canada retail banners.

