Smith Asset Management Group LP Has $10.07 Million Position in WEX Inc (WEX)

Smith Asset Management Group LP decreased its position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned about 0.12% of WEX worth $10,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in WEX by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in WEX by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $170.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.44. WEX Inc has a 1 year low of $118.40 and a 1 year high of $203.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.73.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. WEX had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEX Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 4,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total transaction of $820,587.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,783,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of WEX in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on WEX from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.80.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

