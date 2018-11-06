Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $36.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12 month low of $32.22 and a 12 month high of $39.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. HSBC downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

