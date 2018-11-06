Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 1,550 Shares of Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE reduced its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,035 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 91,493 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,339 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,740 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 18.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,452 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.99.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $112,494.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,773.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 29,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $3,444,364.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,445,190.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,105 shares of company stock worth $3,663,359. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $115.45 on Tuesday. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $97.68 and a 52-week high of $119.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $171.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Walt Disney had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

