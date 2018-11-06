Societe Generale Analysts Give Beiersdorf (BEI) a €100.00 Price Target

Societe Generale set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($108.14) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays set a €83.30 ($96.86) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Warburg Research set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Cfra set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €96.68 ($112.42).

Beiersdorf stock opened at €91.56 ($106.47) on Friday. Beiersdorf has a 1-year low of €85.12 ($98.98) and a 1-year high of €102.00 ($118.60).

About Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in the area of skin and body care; and technical adhesive tapes in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

