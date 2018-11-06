Solar Senior Capital (SUNS) Announces Earnings Results

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $11.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. Solar Senior Capital had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 64.99%.

SUNS opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. Solar Senior Capital has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $18.40. The company has a market cap of $256.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

SUNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Solar Senior Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th.

Solar Senior Capital Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

