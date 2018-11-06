Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share (SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Watson now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.78. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 206.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of NYSE SOI opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.30 million, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.98.

In other news, Director James R. Burke sold 7,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $119,523.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 2,217,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,252 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,961,000 after buying an additional 499,738 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,301,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,597,000 after buying an additional 35,954 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,145,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after buying an additional 374,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 367.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 863,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after buying an additional 678,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and sells patented mobile proppant management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company's systems are designed for transferring large quantities of proppant to the well sites.

