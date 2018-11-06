Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Walt Disney (DIS) Share Price

Media stories about Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Walt Disney earned a coverage optimism score of 1.26 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the entertainment giant an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Walt Disney’s ranking:

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.99.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.30. 3,060,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,913,792. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $97.68 and a 52 week high of $119.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $171.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 29,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $3,444,364.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,190.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $112,494.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,773.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,105 shares of company stock worth $3,663,359 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

