Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Keyera (KEY) Stock Price

Media coverage about Keyera (TSE:KEY) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Keyera earned a news sentiment score of 1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of TSE KEY traded up C$0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$33.75. The company had a trading volume of 314,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,938. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$31.20 and a 1 year high of C$38.91.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$972.50 million.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

KEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Keyera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.20.

In other Keyera news, insider Michael Andrew Freeman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.23, for a total value of C$119,136.00.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Marketing segment is involved in the marketing of NGLs, such as propane, butane, condensate, sulphur, and iso-octane, as well as various crude oil midstream activities.

