Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price

Media coverage about Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Microsoft earned a news sentiment score of 0.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the software giant an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

MSFT opened at $107.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $80.70 and a 1 year high of $116.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Microsoft had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.88.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $13,086,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 669,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,228,364.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total transaction of $4,452,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,842,283.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 797,519 shares of company stock valued at $86,904,423. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

