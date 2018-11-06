Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Likely to Impact SONY Finl HOLDI/ADR (SNYFY) Share Price

News headlines about SONY Finl HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SONY Finl HOLDI/ADR earned a media sentiment score of 0.65 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNYFY remained flat at $$21.47 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. SONY Finl HOLDI/ADR has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $22.77. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.87.

SONY Finl HOLDI/ADR Company Profile

Sony Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. The company operates in life insurance, non-life insurance, and banking businesses. Its insurance products include death-protection, medical, educational endowment, living benefit, and other insurance products; and non-life insurance products comprise automobile, medical, and cancer insurance products, as well as reinsurance services.

