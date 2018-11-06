Soniq (SONIQ) Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Soniq (CURRENCY:SONIQ) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Over the last week, Soniq has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Soniq token can now be bought for about $0.0259 or 0.00000398 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Livecoin. Soniq has a market cap of $1.17 million and $92.00 worth of Soniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Soniq

Soniq (CRYPTO:SONIQ) is a token. Soniq’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,000,020 tokens. Soniq’s official Twitter account is @soniqproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Soniq is soniqproject.com. The Reddit community for Soniq is /r/soniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Soniq Token Trading

Soniq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Soniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

