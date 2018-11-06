Sonora Investment Management LLC Has $6.13 Million Stake in Intel Co. (INTC)

Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,369 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 0.9% of Sonora Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $295,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,758.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $102,050.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,593.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,747 shares of company stock worth $398,552 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $220.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.11 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.68%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Sunday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

