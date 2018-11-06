SophiaTX Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.18 Million (SPHTX)

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. In the last week, SophiaTX has traded down 3% against the dollar. One SophiaTX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0631 or 0.00000962 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bit-Z, Liquid and Hotbit. SophiaTX has a total market capitalization of $12.18 million and approximately $213,456.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008179 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015157 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00150618 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00260385 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $649.89 or 0.09919878 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011609 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

SophiaTX Token Profile

SophiaTX’s launch date was December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 193,230,567 tokens. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. SophiaTX’s official website is www.sophiatx.com. The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject.

Buying and Selling SophiaTX

SophiaTX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Hotbit, Bit-Z and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SophiaTX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SophiaTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

