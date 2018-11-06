Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) Shares Bought by Doliver Capital Advisors LP

Doliver Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Doliver Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of Source Capital worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Source Capital by 2.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Source Capital by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Source Capital during the second quarter worth $179,000. Pecaut & CO. lifted its position in shares of Source Capital by 2.9% during the second quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 124,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Source Capital by 31.3% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 225,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 53,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital stock opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. Source Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97.

Source Capital Profile

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

