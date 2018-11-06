SouthGobi Resources (SGQRF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th.

SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. SouthGobi Resources had a negative net margin of 53.43% and a negative return on equity of 1,254.13%. The company had revenue of $17.38 million for the quarter.

Shares of SouthGobi Resources stock remained flat at $$0.09 on Tuesday. SouthGobi Resources has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

SouthGobi Resources Company Profile

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia, Hong Kong, and China. It explores for coking, thermal coal, and other metallurgical deposits in South Gobi Province of Mongolia to supply a range of coal products in China.

