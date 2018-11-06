Sparton Resources (SRI) Trading Down 11.1% on Insider Selling

Sparton Resources Inc. (CVE:SRI) fell 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 82,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 198,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Specifically, insider Yongbiao Ding sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$50,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 630,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,700.

Sparton Resources Company Profile (CVE:SRI)

Sparton Resources Inc, an exploration and development stage company, focuses on the exploration and evaluation of properties in Canada and China. The company's primary projects are the Chebucto natural gas field located in the Sable Island area of offshore Nova Scotia; and the VanSpar vanadium and battery commissioning projects in China.

