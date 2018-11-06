PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. PDS Planning Inc owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 84.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ken Stern & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $225,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

RWO opened at $46.28 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $49.49.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (RWO) Shares Bought by PDS Planning Inc” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/spdr-dow-jones-global-real-estate-etf-rwo-shares-bought-by-pds-planning-inc.html.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.