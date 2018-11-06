SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) Shares Sold by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of The West raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 58,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 32,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $116.37 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $111.06 and a twelve month high of $129.51.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

