SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) Stake Lowered by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,491 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $112,454,000. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $19,983,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 521.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 468,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,852,000 after purchasing an additional 393,159 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,070,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,543,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $30.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0585 per share. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st.

