SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS AGGREGATE (SPAB) is Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS AGGREGATE (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,360 shares during the quarter. SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS AGGREGATE makes up 2.0% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS AGGREGATE were worth $13,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS AGGREGATE by 711.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS AGGREGATE in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS AGGREGATE in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS AGGREGATE in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS AGGREGATE in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000.

NYSEARCA SPAB opened at $27.28 on Tuesday. SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS AGGREGATE has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $28.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0717 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS AGGREGATE’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

