SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) Holdings Lifted by HL Financial Services LLC

HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 493.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 53,476 shares during the quarter. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $6,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,568,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,858,000 after buying an additional 1,840,100 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 271,147.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,264,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,321,000 after buying an additional 1,263,547 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 159.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 977,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,067,000 after purchasing an additional 600,603 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9,533.7% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 209,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,079,000 after purchasing an additional 207,263 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,716,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,576,000 after purchasing an additional 156,483 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $83.51 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $101.55.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

