SSLJ.Com (SSLJ) and ABM Industries (ABM) Head-To-Head Analysis

SSLJ.Com (NASDAQ:SSLJ) and ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of SSLJ.Com shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of ABM Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SSLJ.Com and ABM Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSLJ.Com $16.32 million 1.96 -$23.72 million N/A N/A ABM Industries $5.45 billion 0.38 $3.79 million $1.75 18.05

ABM Industries has higher revenue and earnings than SSLJ.Com.

Dividends

ABM Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. SSLJ.Com does not pay a dividend. ABM Industries pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ABM Industries has raised its dividend for 50 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares SSLJ.Com and ABM Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSLJ.Com N/A N/A N/A ABM Industries 1.34% 7.75% 2.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SSLJ.Com and ABM Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSLJ.Com 0 0 0 0 N/A ABM Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

ABM Industries has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.62%. Given ABM Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ABM Industries is more favorable than SSLJ.Com.

Summary

ABM Industries beats SSLJ.Com on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SSLJ.Com Company Profile

SSLJ.com Limited engages in the online-to-offline home improvement service and product business in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the provision of consulting, design, construction, and furnishing services related to home improvement; and renovation and remodeling of old apartments. It also manufactures and sells furniture, lighting, appliances, and customized cabinets, as well as smart home systems comprising sweeping and talking robots, rice cookers, and air purifiers. The company offers its products and services through sales and service network, including 46 showrooms; and Website, mobile applications, and third party online shopping platforms. SSLJ.com Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. It offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy solutions, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical solutions, and parking. The company also provides custom facility solutions in urban, suburban, and rural areas to properties of various sizes ranging from schools and commercial buildings to hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants, and airports. ABM Industries Incorporated was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

