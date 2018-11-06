Stag Industrial (STAG) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

NYSE:STAG opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. Stag Industrial has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $29.07.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.49 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is 84.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $435,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Stag Industrial by 11.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Stag Industrial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 635,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,479,000 after purchasing an additional 23,952 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stag Industrial by 20.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

