Standard Chartered PLC (STAN) Insider Buys £58,200 in Stock

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) insider José Viñals bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 582 ($7.60) per share, with a total value of £58,200 ($76,048.61).

Shares of LON:STAN opened at GBX 572.80 ($7.48) on Tuesday. Standard Chartered PLC has a one year low of GBX 678.80 ($8.87) and a one year high of GBX 864.20 ($11.29).

A number of research firms have weighed in on STAN. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 595 ($7.77) target price (down from GBX 600 ($7.84)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday. HSBC cut their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Chartered has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 731.08 ($9.55).

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC provides various banking products and services in the Greater China and North Asia, ASEAN and South Asia, Africa and the Middle East, and Europe and America. The company operates in four segments: Corporate & Institutional Banking, Private Banking, Commercial Banking, and Retail Banking.

