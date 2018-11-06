Standex Int’l Corp. (SXI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Standex Int’l’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Standex Int’l has increased its dividend by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Standex Int’l has a dividend payout ratio of 13.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Standex Int’l to earn $6.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

NYSE:SXI opened at $80.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.66. Standex Int’l has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $114.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $193.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.20 million. Standex Int’l had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Standex Int’l will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Debyle sold 2,000 shares of Standex Int’l stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $220,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,194,264.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SXI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Standex Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine lowered Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Standex Int’l from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Standex Int’l Company Profile

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

