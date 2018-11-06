State Auto Financial (STFC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $30.00 price objective on shares of State Auto Financial and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 6th.

STFC opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.05 and a beta of 0.63. State Auto Financial has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $34.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.60 million. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 4.63%. State Auto Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that State Auto Financial will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Eugene English sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $119,889.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in State Auto Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in State Auto Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in State Auto Financial by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in State Auto Financial by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in State Auto Financial by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal, business, and specialty insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

