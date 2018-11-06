Stella-Jones (SJ) Price Target Lowered to C$47.00 at CIBC

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SJ. National Bank Financial set a C$53.00 target price on Stella-Jones and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Desjardins raised Stella-Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$46.00 price target on shares of Stella-Jones in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stella-Jones currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.25.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

TSE SJ traded down C$0.74 on Tuesday, reaching C$41.00. 222,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,678. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of C$39.88 and a 12 month high of C$52.22.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$630.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$571.83 million.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers and wholesalers for use in decks, fences, patios, and other outdoor applications; and industrial products, including bridge timbers and docks, foundation and marine pilings, highway guardrail posts, and panelized railway crossings; and construction timbers.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.