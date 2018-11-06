Steris (STE) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Steris (NYSE:STE) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.74-4.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.70. Steris also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.74-4.84 EPS.

STE stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.24. 3,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Steris has a 1 year low of $82.88 and a 1 year high of $117.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. Steris had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $638.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Steris’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steris will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

STE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Steris from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Steris in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Steris from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Steris presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.86.

In other news, VP Karen L. Burton sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $148,707.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

