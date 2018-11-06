Sterling Capital Management LLC Grows Position in EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 15.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 7.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 242,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 17,783 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 7.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 13,799 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 707.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 48,732 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $46,879,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS opened at $74.25 on Tuesday. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $37.36 and a 52 week high of $81.22. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 12.08, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $118.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider D Scott Coward sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total value of $174,126.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Wyzga sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $184,729.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,033.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,331 shares of company stock worth $10,096,681 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

