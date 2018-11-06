Sterling Capital Management LLC Invests $3.38 Million in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS)

Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 70,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 50.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 34.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 62.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 195,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on THS shares. ValuEngine cut TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TreeHouse Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $55.60.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

