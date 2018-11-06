Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 190,913 Shares of Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,018 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 190,913 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,926 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 15.6% in the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 7.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the third quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 106,875 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total value of $185,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,227.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 131,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $6,707,277.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,691.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,946 shares of company stock worth $7,248,965. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

ORCL opened at $49.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $202.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 17th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 16th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.95%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 190,913 Shares of Oracle Co. (ORCL)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/sterling-capital-management-llc-sells-190913-shares-of-oracle-co-orcl.html.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.