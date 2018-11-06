Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 9,164 Shares of Cintas Co. (CTAS)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,164 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “$192.53” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cintas from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cintas from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Sunday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.33.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $177.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $144.40 and a 1 year high of $217.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous annual dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

