Sterling Construction (STRL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $291.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of STRL stock opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.68 million, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70. Sterling Construction has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRL. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,624,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 435,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 157,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,933,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,198,000 after purchasing an additional 141,661 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 136,147 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 241,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 119,500 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sterling Construction in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Sterling Construction (STRL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/sterling-construction-strl-issues-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.