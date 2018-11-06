Steven Alan Collins Sells 5,000 Shares of Shopify Inc (SHOP) Stock

Shopify Inc (TSE:SHOP) Director Steven Alan Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.59, for a total value of C$717,950.00.

Steven Alan Collins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shopify alerts:

On Wednesday, October 31st, Steven Alan Collins sold 2,000 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.89, for a total value of C$273,780.00.

Shopify stock traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$185.15. The stock had a trading volume of 244,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,459. Shopify Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$117.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$232.65.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/steven-alan-collins-sells-5000-shares-of-shopify-inc-shop-stock.html.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.