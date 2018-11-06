Stifel Financial (SF) Upgraded to Outperform by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stifel Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Stifel Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Stifel Financial from $61.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Stifel Financial to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Stifel Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.20.

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $47.38 on Friday. Stifel Financial has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $68.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $738.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Stifel Financial will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $68,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak bought 3,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.99 per share, for a total transaction of $167,519.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 835,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,259,440.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 108,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 881,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

